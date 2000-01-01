Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd (TSX:PEX)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PEX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PEX

  • Market CapCAD1.110m
  • SymbolTSX:PEX
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA6947983079

Company Profile

Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd is an exploration stage company. The company is engaged in acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada.

Latest PEX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .