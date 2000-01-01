Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd (TSX:PEX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PEX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PEX
- Market CapCAD1.110m
- SymbolTSX:PEX
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA6947983079
Company Profile
Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd is an exploration stage company. The company is engaged in acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada.