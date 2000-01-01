Pacific Silk Road Resources Group Inc (TSX:PP)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PP

  • Market CapCAD0.480m
  • SymbolTSX:PP
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA69481U1066

Company Profile

Pacific Silk Road Resources Group Inc, formerly Pacific Potash Corp is a Canada-based exploration stage company. The business activity of the group includes acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties, mainly potash.

Latest PP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .