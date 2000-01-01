Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (ASX:PSQ)

APAC company
Market Info - PSQ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PSQ

  • Market CapAUD258.390m
  • SymbolASX:PSQ
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000PSQ9

Company Profile

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd is a Australian branded dental group. The Company provides preventative care, diagnosis and treatment for patients with various dental care requirements.

