Pacific Star Development Ltd (SGX:1C5)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1C5

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1C5

  • Market CapSGD68.950m
  • SymbolSGX:1C5
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1DE5000007

Company Profile

Pacific Star Development Ltd is a real estate developer. The company has property division and non-property division. The property development division comprises of development and sale of projects.

Latest 1C5 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .