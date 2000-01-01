Company Profile

Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of textile products. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Vietnam and also has a presence in China, Hong Kong, America, Sri Lanka, India, Haiti, Africa, Other South East Asia countries, and Other Countries. Its product is used in garments, including men's, women's and children's clothing, sportswear, swimwear, and inner-wear.Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the manufacturing and trading of textile products. Its production base is located in the People's Republic of China.