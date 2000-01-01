Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1382)
- Market CapHKD7.799bn
- SymbolSEHK:1382
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorTextile Manufacturing
- ISINKYG686121032
Company Profile
Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the manufacturing and trading of textile products. Its production base is located in the People's Republic of China.