Pacific Topaz Resources Ltd (TSX:PPZ.H)

  • Market CapCAD1.520m
  • SymbolTSX:PPZ.H
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINCA6949333000

Company Profile

Pacific Topaz Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company operation in Canada. It is principally engaged in acquisition and exploration of natural resource properties.

