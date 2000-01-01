Pacific Topaz Resources Ltd (TSX:PPZ.H)
- Market CapCAD1.520m
- SymbolTSX:PPZ.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA6949333000
Pacific Topaz Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company operation in Canada. It is principally engaged in acquisition and exploration of natural resource properties.