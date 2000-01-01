Pacifico Minerals Ltd (ASX:PMY)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PMY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PMY
- Market CapAUD20.220m
- SymbolASX:PMY
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000PMY6
Company Profile
Pacifico Minerals Ltd is a Western Australian-based exploration company with interests in Australia and Colombia. The company's Colombian project consists of Berrio and Natagaima and Australian projects such as Borroloola and other projects.