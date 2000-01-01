Company Profile

Pacifico Minerals Ltd is an Australian-based exploration company. The company is currently focused on advancing the Sorby Hills Lead-Silver-Zinc Joint Venture project in Western Australia. Its geographical segments include Australia and Colombia.Pacifico Minerals Ltd is a Western Australian-based exploration company with interests in Australia and Colombia. The company's Colombian project consists of Berrio and Natagaima and Australian projects such as Borroloola and other projects.