Pacira BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

  • Market Cap$1.942bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:PCRX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINUS6951271005

Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers across the United States.

