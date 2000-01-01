Packaging Corp of America Ordinary Shares (NYSE:PKG)

North American company
Market Info - PKG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PKG

  • Market Cap$12.641bn
  • SymbolNYSE:PKG
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorPackaging And Containers
  • Currency
  • ISINUS6951561090

Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America is the fourth-largest containerboard and corrugated packaging manufacturer in the United States. It produces roughly 4 million tons of containerboard annually. The company's share of the domestic containerboard market is about 10%. PCA differentiates itself from larger competitors by focusing on smaller customers and operating with a high degree of flexibility.Packaging Corp of America is a producer of container board and corrugated products in the US. Further, it also produces multi-color boxes and displays, as well as meat boxes and wax-coated boxes for the agricultural industry.

