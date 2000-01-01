Packaging Corp of America Ordinary Shares (NYSE:PKG)
Market Cap$12.641bn
NYSE:PKG
Consumer Cyclical
Packaging And Containers
- Currency
US6951561090
Packaging Corp. of America is the fourth-largest containerboard and corrugated packaging manufacturer in the United States. It produces roughly 4 million tons of containerboard annually. The company's share of the domestic containerboard market is about 10%. PCA differentiates itself from larger competitors by focusing on smaller customers and operating with a high degree of flexibility.Packaging Corp of America is a producer of container board and corrugated products in the US. Further, it also produces multi-color boxes and displays, as well as meat boxes and wax-coated boxes for the agricultural industry.