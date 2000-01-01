Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America is the fourth- largest containerboard and corrugated packaging manufacturer in the United States. In 2017, it produced 3.9 million tons of containerboard. The company's share of the domestic containerboard market is about 10%. PCA differentiates itself from larger competitors by focusing on smaller customers and operating with a high degree of flexibility.Packaging Corp of America is a producer of container board and corrugated products in the US. Further, it also produces multi-color boxes and displays, as well as meat boxes and wax-coated boxes for the agricultural industry.