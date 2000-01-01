PacRay International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1010)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Market Info - 1010

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1010

  • Market CapHKD393.810m
  • SymbolSEHK:1010
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductors
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG6866U1062

Company Profile

PacRay International Holdings Ltd is engaged in the design and distribution of integrated circuits and semiconductor parts in the People's Republic of China.

