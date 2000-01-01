Pacton Gold Inc (TSX:PAC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PAC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PAC
- Market CapCAD22.540m
- SymbolTSX:PAC
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA69526L1031
Company Profile
Pacton Gold Inc is a junior mineral exploration company which engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating natural resource properties, with a focus on gold as well as uranium and lithium properties.