PAE Inc (NASDAQ:PAE)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PAE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PAE
- Market Cap$834.840m
- SymbolNASDAQ:PAE
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorSpecialty Business Services
- Currency
- ISINUS69290Y1091
Company Profile
PAE Inc provides services and support to the U.S government. Its services include operational support, analysis and training, intelligence analysis support, infrastructure operations, management and maintenance, logistics and material support, security, maintenance repair and overhaul and information optimization. It operates through two primary segments Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions.