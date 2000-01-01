Company Profile

PageGroup PLC engaged in providing recruitment consulting. The company is divided into three brands such as page executive which provide management solutions for organization regarding leadership talent, michael page provides recruits on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis, and page personnel provides recruiting services at technical, administrative, clerical, and junior management levels. The derives majority of its revenue from EMEA region followed by the United Kingdom.PageGroup PLC operates as a specialist recruitment consultancy. The company provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical professional, qualified professional and executive level.