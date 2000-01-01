PainReform Ltd Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PRFX)
- Market Cap$59.970m
- SymbolNASDAQ:PRFX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- ISINIL0011651580
Company Profile
PainReform Ltd is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics. The company's product PRF-110 is based on the local anesthetic ropivacaine, targeting the post-operative pain relief market. PRF-110 is an oil-based, viscous, clear solution that is deposited directly into the surgical wound bed before closure to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.