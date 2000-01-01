PainReform Ltd Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PRFX)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PRFX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PRFX

  • Market Cap$59.970m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:PRFX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINIL0011651580

Company Profile

PainReform Ltd is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics. The company's product PRF-110 is based on the local anesthetic ropivacaine, targeting the post-operative pain relief market. PRF-110 is an oil-based, viscous, clear solution that is deposited directly into the surgical wound bed before closure to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

Latest PRFX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .