Company Profile

Paion Ag is a holding company engaged in providing various services to the subsidiaries. The group is focused on developing and commercializing medical innovations for procedural sedation, anesthesia, and critical care services. The key product of the company is remimazolam, which is an ultra-short-acting intravenous benzodiazepine sedative. In the human body, remimazolam is rapidly metabolized to an inactive metabolite by tissue esterases and not metabolized by cytochrome-dependent hepatic pathways. The organization is based in Germany.Paion Ag is a holding company engaged in providing various services to the subsidiaries. The group is focused on developing and commercializing medical innovations for procedural sedation, anesthesia and critical care services.