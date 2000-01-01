Pak Wing Group (Holdings) Ltd (SEHK:8316)
Market Cap: HKD64.000m
Symbol: SEHK:8316
Industry: Industrials
Sector: Engineering & Construction
- Currency
ISIN: KYG687581044
Pak Wing Group (Holdings) Ltd operates in the construction industry, involved as a foundation subcontractor. The firm is engaged in the provision of foundation works. The projects of the company involve LS work, mini piling, H-piling and other works.