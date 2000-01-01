Palace Capital (LSE:PCA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PCA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PCA
- Market Cap£138.270m
- SymbolLSE:PCA
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINGB00BF5SGF06
Company Profile
Palace Capital PLC is an investment company. The principal activity of the company is property investment, predominately in key regional towns and cities within the UK.