Company Profile

Paladin Energy Ltd is engaged in the production of uranium, and it operates through its various projects that are located in Australia and Africa. The operating segments of the group are Exploration, Namibia, Australia and Malawi. The segment activity in Namibia and Malawi is the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions. The projects of the company include Langer Heinrich Mine, Kayelekera and Manyingee among others. It derives main revenue from the Namibia segment. The group has business operations in Australia and internationally.