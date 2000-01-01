Palla Pharma Ltd (ASX:PAL)

APAC company
Market Info - PAL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PAL

  • Market CapAUD119.650m
  • SymbolASX:PAL
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFarm Products
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000049462

Company Profile

TPI Enterprises Ltd is a licensed poppy processor in Australia. It is engaged in producing narcotic raw material for the international pharmaceutical industry. It also supplies narcotic raw material and culinary poppy seed.

