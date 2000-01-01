Palla Pharma Ltd (ASX:PAL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PAL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PAL
- Market CapAUD119.650m
- SymbolASX:PAL
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorFarm Products
- Currency
- ISINAU0000049462
Company Profile
TPI Enterprises Ltd is a licensed poppy processor in Australia. It is engaged in producing narcotic raw material for the international pharmaceutical industry. It also supplies narcotic raw material and culinary poppy seed.