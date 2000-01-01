Palm Hills Developments SAE GDR (LSE:PHDC)

UK company
Market Info - PHDC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PHDC

  • Market Cap$358.210m
  • SymbolLSE:PHDC
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS6966405077

Company Profile

Palm Hills Developments SAE constructs, manages, sells, & leases residential compounds, resorts, villas, & tourist villages. It also provides related services & facilities. Its projects include Palm Parks, The Palm Club, & Village Gate, among others.

Latest PHDC news

PHDC Regulatory news

