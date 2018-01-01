Paltalk Inc (NASDAQ:PALT) Share Price

PALT
Paltalk Inc
North American company
Technology
Software - Application
Paltalk Inc is a communications software innovator. It operates a network of consumer applications where users can meet, see, chat, broadcast and message in real-time in a secure environment with others in the network. The company's product portfolio includes Paltalk, Camfrog, Tinychat and Vumber. Its consumer applications generate revenue principally from subscription fees and advertising arrangements. The company's major revenue-generating live video chat products are Paltalk and Camfrog.PeerStream Inc provides multimedia social application and business communication solutions. The company is developing PeerStream Protocol, a decentralized multimedia content delivery solution building on blockchain technology.
