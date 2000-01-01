Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc is engaged in truckload dry van carrier transporting general commodities. Its operations are classified into truckload services or brokerage and logistics services around the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company generates maximum revenue from the United States.P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc through its subsidiaries operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company. The company is a truckload dry-van carrier, transporting general commodities throughout the continental United States and Canada.