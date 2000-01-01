Pampa Energia SA ADR (NYSE:PAM)

North American company
Market Info - PAM

Company Info - PAM

  • Market Cap$1.307bn
  • SymbolNYSE:PAM
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Regulated Electric
  • Currency
  • ISINUS6976602077

Company Profile

Pampa Energia SA is an integrated energy company that generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Argentina. It also operates in the oil and gas exploration and production activity through its subsidiary.

Latest PAM news

