Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC is a precious metals producer based in the United Kingdom. It operates metal mines in South Africa and derives revenue principally through the mining, extraction, and sale of gold. The company conducts its business through the operation of mining projects in various parts of South Africa, such as Barberton Mines, a gold mining project, Phoenix Platinum, KwaZulu-Natal and Uitkomst Colliery, located in Newcastle which sell coal to local and export markets. It also operates growth projects, including PAR Gold Proprietary Limited, which derives revenue from providing management and administration services to other group companies.Pan African Resources PLC is predominantly a gold producer. Its principal business is the operation of the Barberton Mines gold mining project. The company also mines and sells other minerals such as platinum and coal.