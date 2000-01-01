Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp is a mining company focused exclusively on the exploration and development of silver mines. It produced roughly 22 million ounces of silver in 2011. The company operates primarily in Central and South America. It also sells the byproducts from its silver mining operations, including zinc, lead, copper, and gold. Pan American Silver is based in British Columbia.Pan American Silver Corp produces various kinds of metals. It is engaged in the production and sale of silver, gold and base metals including copper, lead and zinc.