Pan Asia Data Holdings Inc (SEHK:1561)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1561

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1561

  • Market CapHKD2.292bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1561
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSpecialty Chemicals
  • Currency
  • ISIN-

Company Profile

Manfield Chemical Holdings Ltd manufactures industrial coatings, including liquid coatings encompassing a variety of products which are water-based and solvent-based, such as stoving enamels, plastic coatings and inks, and others and powder coatings.

Latest 1561 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .