Pan Global Resources Inc (TSX:PGZ)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PGZ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PGZ

  • Market CapCAD18.270m
  • SymbolTSX:PGZ
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA69806A1084

Company Profile

Pan Global Resources Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Aguilas Project and Escacena project. It has a 100% option to acquire the Aguilas mineral rights from Minera Aguila SLU.

Latest PGZ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .