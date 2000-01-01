Pan Hong Holdings Group Ltd (SGX:P36)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - P36

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - P36

  • Market CapSGD57.890m
  • SymbolSGX:P36
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG6900A1163

Company Profile

Pan Hong Holdings Group Ltd is a Singapore-based investment holding company. It operates as a property developer. It concentrates on developing residential and commercial properties in the second and third-tier cities in the People's Republic of China.

Latest P36 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .