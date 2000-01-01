Pan Orient Energy Corp (TSX:POE)
North American company
- Market CapCAD27.790m
- SymbolTSX:POE
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA69806Y1060
Pan Orient Energy Corp is a junior oil and natural gas company based in Calgary. The company's principal properties are divided into three distinct groups: partially developed concession located on-shore Thailand, interest in a production sharing contract on-shore Indonesia, and Canadian oil sand properties.Pan Orient Energy Corp is an oil and natural gas company. The company holds properties in onshore Thailand and Indonesia as well as an interest in Andora Energy Corporation which holds properties in Northern Alberta.