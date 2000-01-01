Pan-United Corp Ltd (SGX:P52)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - P52
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - P52
- Market CapSGD196.390m
- SymbolSGX:P52
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorBuilding Materials
- Currency
- ISINSG1A67000830
Company Profile
Pan-United Corp Ltd is an Asian multinational corporation leading in specialised concrete solutions and a global leader in concrete technologies. The company harnesses cutting-edge technology to develop high-performance, sustainable concrete products. It is Singapore's largest supplier of ready-mixed concrete and cement. The company operates through three business segments namely, Concrete and Cement segment; Trading and Shipping segment; and Others.Pan-United Corp Ltd is an Asian multinational corporation leading in specialised concrete solutions and a global leader in concrete technologies. The company harnesses cutting-edge technology to develop high-performance, sustainable concrete products.