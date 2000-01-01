Pan-United Corp Ltd (SGX:P52)

Market Info - P52

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - P52

  • Market CapSGD196.390m
  • SymbolSGX:P52
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorBuilding Materials
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1A67000830

Company Profile

Pan-United Corp Ltd is an Asian multinational corporation leading in specialised concrete solutions and a global leader in concrete technologies. The company harnesses cutting-edge technology to develop high-performance, sustainable concrete products. It is Singapore's largest supplier of ready-mixed concrete and cement. The company operates through three business segments namely, Concrete and Cement segment; Trading and Shipping segment; and Others.

