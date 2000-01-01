Company Profile

Pan-United Corp Ltd is an Asian multinational corporation leading in specialised concrete solutions and a global leader in concrete technologies. The company harnesses cutting-edge technology to develop high-performance, sustainable concrete products. It is Singapore's largest supplier of ready-mixed concrete and cement. The company operates through three business segments namely, Concrete and Cement segment; Trading and Shipping segment; and Others.