Company Profile

Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche SpA operates in the building material business that includes producing and selling ceramic tiles for floors and wall coverings. It is mainly focused on the high-end and deluxe market segment and sells porcelain stoneware product lines. The company offers its product under the brand name of Panaria, Lea, Cotto d'Este, Fiordo, and Blustyle. It generally serves retailers, distributors, and various building companies and purchasers. Geographically, the business presence of the firm can be seen across the region of Italy, Europe, the USA and in other countries of which the European region accounts for the majority of revenue.