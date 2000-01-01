PanAsialum Holdings Co Ltd (SEHK:2078)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2078
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2078
- Market CapHKD474.000m
- SymbolSEHK:2078
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorAluminum
- Currency
- ISINKYG688451098
Company Profile
PanAsialum Holdings Co Ltd is engaged in the manufacture and sale of aluminium products. The company's products segment includes Electronics Parts, Branded OPLV Products and Construction and Industrial Products.