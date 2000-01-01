Pancontinental Gold Corp (TSX:PUC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PUC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PUC

  • Market CapCAD8.490m
  • SymbolTSX:PUC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA69834G1019

Company Profile

Pancontinental Gold Corp is an exploration company. The firm is engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It focuses on exploring and mining uranium and rare earth elements.

Latest PUC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .