Company Profile

Pancontinental Oil & Gas NL is an oil and gas exploration company based in Perth, Western Australia. The company's onshore projects include Perth Basin Walyering Conventional Gas Field in Australia, Sacramento Gas Basin Dempsey Gas Project, Sacramento Gas Basin Tulainyo Gas Project and Sacramento Gas Basin Alvares Gas Discovery in California, USA and offshore projects includes Namibia Walvis Basin PEL 37, Namibia Orange Basin PEL 87 and Kenya Lamu Basin L6 in Africa.Pancontinental Oil & Gas NL is an Australian based oil and gas exploration company with interests in Africa and newly acquired interests in the United States of America and Australia.