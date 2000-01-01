Panda Green Energy Group Ltd (SEHK:686)
Company Info - 686
- Market CapHKD2.669bn
- SymbolSEHK:686
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSolar
- Currency
- ISINBMG6889V1072
Panda Green Energy Group Ltd acts as an investor and operator, focusing on photovoltaic power plants in China. The solar plants owned by the company spread across the region of Mongolia, Qinghai, Shanxi, Hubei, Xinjiang, Gansu, Yunnan and others.