Pandion Therapeutics Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PAND)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PAND
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PAND
- Market Cap$479.560m
- SymbolNASDAQ:PAND
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS6983401067
Company Profile
Pandion Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing novel therapeutics designed to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its pipeline products are PT101, PT627, PT001, and others. The firm has combined a network-based conceptualization of the immune system in advanced protein engineering to develop TALON (Therapeutic Autoimmune reguLatOry proteiN) drug design and discovery platform.