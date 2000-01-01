Company Profile

Pandion Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing novel therapeutics designed to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its pipeline products are PT101, PT627, PT001, and others. The firm has combined a network-based conceptualization of the immune system in advanced protein engineering to develop TALON (Therapeutic Autoimmune reguLatOry proteiN) drug design and discovery platform.