- Market Cap€4.070bn
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLuxury Goods
- ISINDK0060252690
Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and modern jewelry made from genuine metals. Its products include charms, bracelets, earrings, rings, as well as necklace and pendants.