Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc are engaged in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on its mineral and leasehold acreage. The company's principal products, in order of revenue generated, are natural gas, crude oil, and NGL.