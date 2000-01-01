Company Profile

Panoramic Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral deposits. The company reportable segments are Nickel, the Savannah Nickel Project, Gold, the Gum Creek Gold Project, Platinum Group Metals, the Thunder Bay North PGM Project and Panton PGM, Australian Exploration and Overseas Exploration.