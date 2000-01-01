Panoro Minerals Ltd (TSX:PML)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PML
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PML
- Market CapCAD17.150m
- SymbolTSX:PML
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA69863Q1037
Company Profile
Panoro Minerals Ltd is an exploration stage company engaged in exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. The organization has one operating segment, mineral exploration. The company operates in Peru and Canada. Most of its exploration and evaluation assets are located in Peru. The company operates in two geographical regions namely Peru and Canada.Panoro Minerals Ltd is an exploration stage company. The Company is engaged mainly in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Peru.