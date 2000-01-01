Pantera Minerals Ltd (ASX:PFE)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PFE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PFE
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:PFE
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINAU0000158560
Company Profile
Pantera Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company. Its projects include the Yampi Iron Ore and Copper projects, Fredrick Pollymetalic projects, and the Weelarrana Manganese project.