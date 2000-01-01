Pantera Silver Corp (TSX:PNTR)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PNTR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PNTR
- Market CapCAD5.100m
- SymbolTSX:PNTR
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Precious Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINCA69867T1030
Company Profile
Pantera Silver Corp is a mineral exploration company committed to enhancing shareholder value by advancing a diverse portfolio of mineral projects. Its Nuevo Taxco Silver-Gold Project is located approximately 80 km southwest of Mexico City in the Pregones Mining District.Red Oak Mining Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company.