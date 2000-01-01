Company Profile

Pantheon Resources PLC is an oil and gas exploration company based in the United Kingdom. The company principally invests in oil and gas exploration and development. It operates in three business segments: USA (Texas), USA (Alaska) and Head Office. The primary target of its wells is the Woodbine/Eagle Ford sandstone formation and the secondary target is the Austin Chalk. The majority of the company's revenues are generated from the USA division.