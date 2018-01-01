Panther Metals Ltd (ASX:PNT) Share Price

PNT
Panther Metals Ltd
APAC company
Basic Material
Other Precious Metals & Mining
Company Profile
Panther Metals Ltd is engaged in identifying and acquiring mineral exploration projects. The company owns interests in the Coglia Nickel-Cobalt Project, the Red Flag Nickel Sulphide Project, the Merolia Gold Project, the Mikado Gold Project, the Annaburroo Gold Project, and the Marrakai Gold Project.
ASX:PNT
AU0000187262
AUD
