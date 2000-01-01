Company Profile

Panther Securities PLC is a property investment company, which is engaged in investment and dealing in real estate property and securities. Its objective is to maximize long-term return for shareholders by stable growth in net asset value and dividend per share, from a consistent and sustainable rental income stream. The company property portfolio includes commercial, residential properties, industrial estates, and securities. Geographically it operates through the UK which is also the revenue generation region.