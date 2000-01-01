Company Profile

Pantoro Ltd is a gold exploration company. The principal business activities of the company are gold mining, processing, and exploration of the Halls Creek project in Western Australia. The Halls Creek Project includes the Nicolsons Mine situated 45 km southwest of Halls Creek and a pipeline of exploration and development prospects located east of Halls Creek in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia.Pantoro Ltd is engaged in the business of exploration and processing of gold mining. The company is focused on Halls Creek gold project and Papua New Guinea project including Bulolo project and Garaina project.