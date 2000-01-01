Company Profile

Papa John's International Inc operates or franchises thousands of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants globally. North American franchisees operate more than half of the company's total restaurants and pay a 5% royalty on sales to the company. In the United States, franchisees can purchase all necessary ingredients through the company's Quality Control Center segment. Outside the United States, franchisees or other third parties operate most Quality Control Centers to sell ingredients to restaurants. Most company revenue occurs within the United States, with company-owned United States restaurants and the United States Quality Control Center accounting for over three quarters of total company revenue.Papa John's International Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants activities. The company also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants under the trademark "Papa John's".